European Markets Pulled Back As Banks Underperform

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets eased back from their highest levels in about 11 months Wednesday.



With the Christmas holiday approaching and given the impressive rally that stocks have enjoyed of late, the markets took a bit of a pause today.

Bank stocks turned in a weak performance Wednesday, due to concerns over the Italian banking system. Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi warned that it could run out of cash at a faster pace than previously forecast. Several European banks were also fined by the Swiss competition regulator for interest rate rigging.

Sweden's central bank extended its quantitative easing programme and retained a negative interest rate on Wednesday.

The Executive Board of the Riksbank decided to extend the purchases of government bonds by SEK 30 billion during the first half of 2017. The purchases include both nominal and real government bonds, each corresponding to SEK 15 billion, respectively.

At the meeting, Deputy Governors Martin Floden, Henry Ohlsson and Cecilia Skingsley entered reservations against the decision to extend the purchases of government bonds by SEK 30 billion.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.26 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.26 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.45 percent.

The DAX of Germany climbed 0.03 percent, but the CAC 40 of France fell 0.33 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.04 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.12 percent.

In Frankfurt, Volkswagen rose 2.20 percent after the carmaker agreed to a $1 billion settlement to fix an additional batch of diesel-powered vehicles tainted with emissions-cheating software.

Linde shares advanced 1.27 percent, a day after the industrial gases maker and its U.S. competitor Praxair announced a merger to create a global giant in the sector.

Deutsche Bank dropped 0.53 percent and Commerzbank slipped 0.09 percent.

In Paris, BNP Paribas decreased 0.42 percent and Societe Generale fell 0.31 percent.

In London, Barclays fell 0.22 percent, while Royal Bank of Scotland advanced 0.93 percent after they were fined by the Swiss competition regulator for interest rate rigging.

Carnival declined 0.19 percent on profit taking after rising 3 percent the previous day.

Rolls-Royce gained 1.33 percent after receiving a contract worth nearly $408 million.

Meggitt dropped 1.14 percent after the aerospace and engineering group sold its drone targets business to QinetiQ for 57.5 million pounds in cash.

Actelion climbed 6.44 percent in Zurich amid reports that Sanofi's talks for a deal with the drug-maker were progressing.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena sank 12.08 percent in Milan, a day after the Italian lender cautioned that it could run out of cash at a faster pace than previously forecast if its recapitalization fails.

Mediaset jumped 2.84 percent after French media firm Vivendi said it has crossed the 20 percent and 25 percent thresholds of the share capital of the Italian broadcaster.

French producer prices in the domestic market increased for the third straight month in November, the statistical office Insee reported Wednesday. Producer prices rose 0.8 percent month-over-month in November, following a 0.9 percent climb in October, which was revised up from a 0.8 percent rise reported earlier.

The U.K. budget deficit narrowed in November, the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday. Public sector net borrowing excluding intervention dropped by GBP 0.6 billion from prior year to GBP 12.6 billion in November. The expected level was GBP 12.2 billion.

After reporting an unexpected jump in U.S. existing home sales in the previous month, the National Association of Realtors released a report on Wednesday showing that existing home sales unexpectedly saw further upside in the month of November.

NAR said existing home sales climbed 0.7 percent to an annual rate of 5.61 million in November after surging up by 1.5 percent to a revised 5.57 million in October.

The continued increase came as a surprise to economists, who had expected existing home sales to dip to a rate of 5.54 million from the 5.60 million originally reported for the previous month.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

