European Markets Inched Higher Ahead Of Fed Announcement

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets were locked in a sideways trend throughout Wednesday's session, fluctuating between small gains and losses.



Investors were in a cautious mood ahead of today's announcement from the Federal Reserve and the results of the Dutch elections. Despite the cautious trade, the markets managed to finish with slight gains.

The Dutch have begun voting in a parliamentary election, which some observers see as a litmus test of populism in Europe. The results won't be known until the early hours of Thursday morning.

The Federal Reserve will conclude its 2-day policy meeting after the European close today. The Fed is widely expected to announce an interest rate hike. The central bank's accompanying statement and forecasts are likely to be in focus as traders seek to gauge the outlook for further rate increases.

Major economies must remain committed to the principle of open markets and cross-border trade, especially when protectionist tendencies are rife amid heightened uncertainty, European Central Bank Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said Wednesday.

Following the 2008/09 financial crisis and subsequent recession, leading economies were able to improve the situation mainly because of the explicit rejection of protectionism and the renewed commitment to an open, global economy, Weidmann said at an IIF G20 conference in Frankfurt.

Germany's economic growth likely accelerated in the first quarter, building on the revival seen in the final three months of 2016, the Economy Ministry said Wednesday.

Gross domestic product expanded 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016 after a modest 0.1 percent growth in the previous three months.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.43 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.29 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.44 percent.

The DAX of Germany climbed 0.18 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.23 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.15 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.29 percent.

In Frankfurt, Volkswagen slid 0.86 percent after leaving the door open to a potential tie-up with Fiat Chrysler.

Sports shoes, clothing and accessories giant Adidas rose 2.19 percent. The company said it expects to increase its North American sales 47 percent by 2020.

Utility E.ON dropped 3.33 percent after it reported a sharply wider loss in its fiscal 2016, attributable to Uniper spinoff and nuclear energy. For fiscal 2017, the company projects higher adjusted earnings as well as increased dividend.

In Paris, Zodiac Aerospace plunged 16.26 percent after a fresh profit warning.

In London, Hikma Pharmaceuticals soared 8.04 percent. The company reported better than expected results for 2016 and said new products and stronger sales will boost 2017 earnings.

Mining stocks received a boost from rising metal prices, as the U.S. dollar weakened. Glencore increased 2.86 percent and Antofagasta advanced 2.28 percent. Rio Tinto rose 0.95 percent.

H&M surrendered 5.07 percent in Stockholm. The retailer reported an increase in first quarter sales, but the increase proved weaker than analysts had been expecting.

France's inflation slowed slightly as estimated in February, the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday. Consumer price inflation eased to 1.2 percent in February from 1.3 percent in January. The annual rate came in line with expectations.

The UK jobless rate declined to the lowest since 1975 at the start of the year as companies hired more staff amid robust economic activity.

The ILO unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in the three months to January versus 5.1 percent seen a year earlier and 4.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday. The rate has not been lower since June to August 1975. The expected rate was 4.8 percent.

Retail sales in the U.S. saw a modest increase in the month of February, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday, with the uptick in sales matching economist estimates. The Commerce Department said retail sales inched up by 0.1 percent in February after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.6 percent in January.

Economists had expected sales to creep up by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

With a drop in gasoline prices partly offsetting increases in prices for food, shelter, and recreation, the Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing a modest uptick in U.S. consumer prices in the month of February.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index inched up by 0.1 percent in February after climbing by 0.6 percent in January. The uptick in prices matched economist estimates.

Activity in the New York manufacturing sector grew at a modestly slower rate in the month of March, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Wednesday. The New York Fed said its business conditions index dipped to 16.4 in March from 18.7 in February, although a positive reading still indicates growth. Economists had expected the index to drop to 15.0.

Homebuilder confidence in the U.S. jumped to its highest level in almost twelve years in the month of March, according to a report released by the National Association of Home Builders on Wednesday. The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index surged up to 71 in March from 65 in February. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 66.

A report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed that U.S. business inventories rose in line with economist estimates in the month of January. The Commerce Department said business inventories climbed by 0.3 percent in January following a 0.4 percent increase in December.

