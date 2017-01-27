European Markets Finished Mostly Lower On Bank Weakness

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended Friday's session in the red.



Bank stocks were among the weakest performers after Swiss banking giant UBS reported disappointing results.

Meanwhile, British retail stocks were in focus after Tesco announced that it will merge with Booker Group.

Investor sentiment also took a hit after U.S. GDP data for the fourth quarter came in weaker than expected. The early struggles on Wall Street also contributed to the negative mood.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.35 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.48 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.43 percent.

The DAX of Germany dropped 0.29 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.56 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.32 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.31 percent.

In Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank dropped 1.52 percent and Commerzbank lost 0.98 percent.

Volkswagen declined 1.83 percent and Daimler fell 1.36 percent. BMW also finished lower by 0.58 percent.

In Paris, advertising and communications company Publicis Groupe rose 0.77 percent after it appointed Arthur Sadoun to succeed Maurice Lévy as chairman and Chief Executive officer, effective June 1, 2017.

Credit Agricole decreased 0.56 percent and BNP Paribas lost 0.31 percent. Societe Generale also finished lower by 0.37 percent.

In London, BT Group advanced 0.40 percent after reporting a sharp drop in third-quarter profit, hit by the write-downs related to its Italian operations.

Supermarket group Tesco soared 9.29 percent and Booker Group, the U.K.'s largest food wholesaler, surged 15.95 percent, after they reached an agreement on the terms of a recommended share and cash merger.

easyJet declined 2.11 percent after Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating on the stock to "Neutral" from "Buy."

UBS Group tumbled 4.52 percent in Zurich. The banking giant posted a 22 percent drop in its quarterly profit, hit by restructuring costs and tax effects.

Banco de Sabadell increased 2.05 percent in Madrid after its Q4 profit fell 51 percent on the back of higher provisions.

A measure signaling macroeconomic trends in the euro area rose for an eighth consecutive month in January, survey data from the Bank of Italy and the Centre for Economic Policy Research showed Friday. The Bank of Italy/CEPR Eurocoin indicator rose to 0.68 from 0.59 in December, which was the highest level recorded since spring of 2011.

Eurozone banks lent funds to businesses and households at a faster pace in December, figures from the European Central Bank showed Friday.

Lending to businesses grew an adjusted 2.3 percent year-on-year following a 2.1 percent increase in November. Loan growth was the fastest since June 2009, when there was a 3.1 percent gain.

Loans to households increased an adjusted 2 percent after a 1.9 percent increase in November. The growth was the strongest since June 2011, when lending rose 2.1 percent.

Germany's import prices declined at the fastest pace since 2009, figures from Destatis showed Friday. Import prices decreased 3.1 percent on an average in 2016 versus a 2.6 percent drop in 2015. This was the biggest drop since 2009, when prices slid 8.5 percent.

Further, data showed that in 2016, export prices dropped 0.9 percent, the fastest decline since 2009. In December, export prices increased 1.1 percent after rising 0.3 percent in November.

French consumer confidence improved to the highest level since late 2007, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed Friday. The consumer sentiment index rose to 100 in January, in line with expectations, from 99 in December. The indicator reached the threshold 100 for the first time since November 2007.

Italy's consumer confidence declined at the start of the year, while business confidence improved to its highest level in three months, survey data from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.

The consumer confidence index dropped to 108.8 in January from 110.9 in December. Economists had expected the index to fall to 110.0.

Data also showed that the composite business confidence index strengthened to a 3-month high of 102.5 in January from 100.2 in the previous month.

Spain's retail sales growth eased unexpectedly at the end of the year, figures from the statistical office INE showed Friday.

Retail sales climbed a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 2.9 percent year-over-year in December, slower than November's 3.2 percent gain. Meanwhile, economists had expected the growth to remain stable at 3.2 percent.

Reflecting a continued decrease in orders for transportation equipment, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing an unexpected drop in new orders for durable goods in the month of December.

The Commerce Department said durable goods orders fell by 0.4 percent in December after tumbling by a revised 4.8 percent in November. The dip came as a surprise to economists, who had expected durable goods orders to jump by 2.6 percent following the 4.5 percent slump that had been reported for the previous month.

Economic growth in the U.S. slowed by more than anticipated in the final three months of 2016, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday. The report said gross domestic product increased by 1.9 percent in the fourth quarter following a 3.5 percent jump in the third quarter. Economists had expected GDP to climb by 2.2 percent.

Consumer sentiment in the U.S. unexpectedly improved to its best level in thirteen years in the month of January, according to a report released by the University of Michigan on Friday. The University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index for January was upwardly revised to 98.5 from the preliminary reading of 98.1. Economists had expected the index to be unrevised.

