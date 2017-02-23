European Markets Finished Mostly Lower After Late Drop

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended Thursday's session in the red.



The markets fluctuated between small gains and losses throughout the session, but did not stray too far from the flat line in either direction. However, the markets sold off in late trade following the weak opening on Wall Street.

Investors were left to sift through a high volume of corporate earnings reports and had their first opportunity to react to the minutes from the most recent meeting of the Federal Reserve.

Many policy makers on the Federal Reserve back an interest rate hike 'fairly soon' if economy stays on course or strengthens, according to the minutes However, a number of Fed members said they want the central bank to go slow on raising rates, given uncertainties about the new Trump administration's fiscal and trade proposals.

The Fed should be cautious "in anticipation of policy proposals that might not be enacted, or that, if enacted might turn out to have different consequences for economic activity and inflation than currently anticipated," the minutes said.

Among Trump's bold ideas, stimulus spending could spark inflation that would lead the Fed to raise interest rates in the near term.

Policymakers would have to study the impact of the factors behind the recent inflation surge, going forward, European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet said Thursday.

Speaking at an event in London, Praet said, "Recently, with the fading of the declines in energy prices that restrained inflation, headline inflation has moved up quite sharply."

Inflation had held well below the ECB's target of "below, but close to 2 percent" since early 2013.

"In the near future, we will have to assess how the forces that are driving prices today can influence the outlook for price stability in the medium term and help durably stabilize inflation around our goal," Praet, who is the ECB chief economist, said.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.17 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.16 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.35 percent.

The DAX of Germany dropped 0.42 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.09 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.42 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.19 percent.

In Frankfurt, Dialog Semiconductor, the supplier which relies on Apple for around three quarters of its annual revenue, advanced 7.08 percent after the company said it expects good sales growth in 2017.

Henkel dropped 1.10 percent despite reporting stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results and lifting its 2016 dividend.

Aareal Bank Group declined 3.79 percent. The real estate lender expects its fiscal 2017 consolidated net interest income to decline to between 620 million euros and 660 million euros, largely due to the continued, scheduled reduction of non-strategic portfolios in the entities acquired over the past two years.

In Paris, Bouygues surged 4.09 percent. The conglomerate reported a rise in fiscal year 2016 net profit to 732 million euros from 403 million euros in the previous year.

Orange advanced 0.48 percent after its fiscal 2016 net income increased to 2.94 billion euros from 2.65 billion euros last year.

Peugeot fell 1.57 percent after it pledged to protect all the existing jobs at Opel and Vauxhall were the carmaker to go through with its acquisition of General Motors' European operations.

Veolia Environnement tumbled 5.78 percent after reporting a drop in its fiscal 2016 net income.

Technicolor sank 6.95 percent after it swung to a FY net loss of 26 million euros versus profit of 78 million euros last year.

In London, Barclays dropped 2.59 percent. The lender swung to a full-year net profit and said it is nearing the end of a major restructuring program.

Insurer RSA gained 4.85 percent after its 2016 operating profit beat forecasts.

BAE Systems increased 0.66 percent. The defense contractor reported solid growth in its 2016 sales and underlying earnings and said it anticipates further progress in 2017.

Glencore rose 1.72 percent. The miner reported an 18 percent increase in 2016 profits, buoyed by higher commodity prices.

Centrica dropped 3.68 percent after its full year revenues slid 3 percent to 27.1 billion pounds.

Telefonica rose 1.80 percent in Madrid after the company swung to a profit in the fourth quarter, helped by lower restructuring costs.

Germany's economic growth accelerated as estimated in the fourth quarter, detailed results from Destatis showed Thursday. Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, faster than the 0.1 percent expansion seen in the third quarter.

Germany's consumer confidence is set to weaken in March after a robust start to the year as both economic and income expectations deteriorated, survey data from the GfK showed Thursday. The forward-looking consumer climate index dropped to 10 from 10.2 in February. Economists had forecast a reading of 10.1.

French manufacturing confidence improved unexpectedly to the highest level in more than five years in February, the statistical office Insee showed Thursday. The manufacturing sentiment index rose slightly to 107 from 106 in January. This was the highest score since June 2011, when the reading was 111.0. Economists had forecast the score to remain at 106.

U.K. exporters are upbeat regarding turnover growth and profitability in coming months despite the uncertainty posed by 'Brexit', results of a survey by the British Chambers of Commerce and the logistics services provider DHL showed Thursday.

The BCC/DHL Trade Confidence Index, a measure of the volume of trade documentation issued nationally, rose 4.81 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2016. The indicator fell 1.42 percent from the previous three months.

UK retail sales volume expanded in February reversing prior month's fall, the latest Distributive Trades Survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed Thursday. The retail sales balance came in at +9 percent in February versus -8 percent in January. A balance of 5 percent expects sales volume to increase in March.

First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits saw a modest increase in the week ended February 18th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims rose to 244,000, an increase of 6,000 from the previous week's revised level of 238,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 241,000 from the 239,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM