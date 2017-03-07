European Markets Finished Mostly Lower After German Data Disappoints

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended Tuesday's session in the red, continuing to struggle following yesterday's weak performance.



A disappointing German factory orders report and continued political concerns in France weighed on investor sentiment.

Investors also remain in a cautious mood ahead of a series of important upcoming events. The European Central Bank will announce its policy decision on Thursday and the closely watched U.S. jobs report will be released on Friday. Traders are also looking forward to next week's Federal Reserve meeting. The Fed is widely expected to hike interest rates at the meeting.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.31 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.07 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.27 percent.

The DAX of Germany climbed 0.06 percent, but the CAC 40 of France fell 0.35 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.15 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.47 percent.

In Frankfurt, Software AG increased 2.73 percent. The digital business firm decided to cancel 2.60 million treasury shares and to buyback own shares worth up to 100 million euros, excluding ancillary acquisition costs.

In Paris, retailer Casino Group tumbled 5.59 percent after posting its full-year results.

In London, Just Eat jumped 4.63 percent. The online food order and delivery service company doubled its full-year pre-tax profits and said it expects to see "material" growth in both revenue and underlying earnings in 2017.

Power supplier Aggreko plunged 12.95 percent after issuing a profit warning. Industrial equipment rental company Ashtead fell 1.95 percent after reporting a mixed set of numbers for the third quarter.

Retailing group Sports Direct International dropped 4.71 percent after saying the devaluation of the euro against the dollar will hit its gross margin in the current financial year.

Logitech International gained 1.19 percent in Zurich after reaffirming its fiscal 2017 outlook.

The euro area economy logged a stable growth in the fourth quarter as previously estimated, revised data published by Eurostat showed Tuesday. Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent sequentially, the same pace of growth as registered in the third quarter.

German factory orders declined the most in eight years in January on weak foreign and domestic demand. Factory orders decreased 7.4 percent in January from December, the biggest fall since January 2009, when orders plunged 7.7 percent, Destatis reported Tuesday.

Economists had forecast orders to fall moderately by 2.5 percent, partly reversing December's 5.2 percent increase.

UK house prices increased less than expected in February, survey data from the mortgage lender Halifax and IHS Markit showed Tuesday. House prices edged up 0.1 percent in February from January, when prices declined 1.1 percent. Nonetheless, the pace of increase was weaker than the expected 0.4 percent.

Like-for-like sales in the United Kingdom were down 0.4 percent on year in February, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday. That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.5 percent following the 0.6 percent fall in January.

A report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed that the U.S. trade deficit widened in line with economist estimates in the month of January. The report said the trade deficit widened to $48.5 billion in January from $44.3 billion in December, matching expectations.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

