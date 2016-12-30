European Markets Finished Mostly Higher On Final Day Of The Year

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended the final day of the trading year with modest gains.



The markets struggled in early trade, but most managed to climb into positive territory in the afternoon.

Trading activity remained on the light side at the end of the holiday shortened trading week. Many traders remain away from the desks after Christmas and ahead of New Year's Day.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.26 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.57 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.08 percent.

The DAX of Germany climbed 0.26 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.49 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.32 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.38 percent.

In Frankfurt, Adidas was the top gainer of the session with an increase of 1.49.

Utility RWE also gained 1.07 percent.

Deutsche Bank advanced 0.82 percent and Commerzbank added 0.81 percent.

In Paris, BNP Paribas increased 1.17 percent and Societe Generale rose 0.84 percent. Credit Agricole also finished higher by 0.38 percent.

In London, London Stock Exchange Group gained 2.07 percent.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals also advanced 1.94 percent.

A measure signaling macroeconomic trends in the euro area rose for a seventh consecutive month to end the year at its highest level since 2011, survey data from the Bank of Italy and the Centre for Economic Policy Research showed Friday.

The Bank of Italy/CEPR Eurocoin indicator rose to 0.59 from 0.45 in November, the highest level recorded since spring of 2011, the Bank of Italy said in a statement.

Italy's producer prices continued to decline in November but the pace of decrease slowed from prior year, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Friday. Producer prices decreased only 0.3 percent on a yearly basis in November after easing 0.6 percent in October.

Spain's inflation more than doubled to the highest level in 41 months in December, according to flash data from the statistical office INE, published Friday. Inflation rose more-than-expected to 1.5 percent in December from 0.7 percent in November. This was the highest since July 2013, when inflation was 1.8 percent.

Greece's retail sales increased for the second consecutive month in October, preliminary figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Friday. Retail trade turnover climbed 1.3 percent year-over-year in October, slower than previous month's 1.7 percent rise.

Britons' housing equity injections decreased in the third quarter, the Bank of England reported Friday. Housing equity injections declined to GBP 10.92 billion from GBP 13.06 billion in the second quarter.

Growth in Chicago-area business activity slowed by much more than anticipated in the month of December, according to a report released by MNI Indicators on Friday. MNI Indicators said its Chicago Business Barometer slid to 54.6 in December after jumping to a nearly two-year high of 57.6 in November.

While a reading above 50 indicates continued growth in Chicago-area business activity, economists had expected the index to show a much more modest drop to 57.0.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM