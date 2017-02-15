European Markets Finished Mostly Higher On Bank Strength

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended Wednesday's session with modest gains.



The markets got off to a positive start, but pared their early gains just before the open on Wall Street. They began to recover after the U.S. markets shrugged off a flat opening and began to rise.

Bank stocks were among the top performing stocks in Europe on Wednesday. The gains were driven by investor hopes that the Federal Reserve will increase rates sooner than previously expected. A series of better than expected U.S. economic reports and hawkish comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen before the U.S. Congress has fueled the rate hike speculation.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 1.48 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.45 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.60 percent.

The DAX of Germany climbed 0.19 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.59 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.47 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.71 percent.

In Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank climbed 2.71 percent. A U.S. judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit seeking to save the German lender from being held liable to investors for delaying forex trades to profit at its clients' expense. Rival Commerzbank gained 2.14 percent.

MorphoSys finished higher by 0.05 percent after the biotechnology firm said it has added a second patent with to its lawsuit against Janssen Biotech, and Genmab, A/S.

In Paris, Danone dipped 0.15 percent after unveiling a 1 billion euro cost-cutting plan over three years, saying the turnaround of its European dairy division was taking longer than expected.

Air Liquide climbed 3.07 percent after its full year adjusted earnings per share grew 2.4 percent to 5.11 euros from 4.99 euros last year.

Credit Agricole leaped 4.76 percent after its fourth quarter underlying net income Group share came to 1.65 billion euros, an increase of 9.5 percent from last year. BNP Paribas advanced 1.25 percent and Societe Generale added 1.30 percent.

In London, IAG increased 0.20 percent despite British Airways cabin crew announcing four more days of strikes starting Feb. 22.

Barclays climbed 1.70 percent and Lloyds Banking Group gained 1.58 percent. Standard Chartered rose 2.39 percent and Royal Bank of Scotland finished up by 2.20 percent.

Heineken NV shares jumped 3.67 percent in Amsterdam after the brewer forecast growth in sales and earnings this year.

Paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel NV tumbled 2.30 percent after reporting a drop in its four-quarter net profit.

The euro area trade surplus increased unexpectedly in December to the strongest level in eight months, data from Eurostat showed Wednesday. The seasonally adjusted trade surplus rose to EUR 24.5 billion in December from EUR 22.2 billion in November. Meanwhile, economists had expected the surplus to fall to EUR 22.0 billion.

UK employment grew to a record high, while wage growth unexpectedly eased at the end of 2016 that is likely to cause the Bank of England to worry more about the impact of rising inflation on household incomes in the coming months.

The number of Britons in work grew by 37,000 persons sequentially in the three months to December to 31.83 million, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday. The employment rate was 74.6 percent. Both figures were the highest since records began in 1971.

Consumer prices in the U.S. increased by much more than expected in the month of January, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday. The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.6 percent in January after rising by 0.3 percent in December. Economists had expected prices to rise by another 0.3 percent.

Despite a pullback in auto sales, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing that U.S. retail sales rose by more than expected in the month of January. The report said retail sales increased by 0.4 percent in January following upwardly revised 1.0 percent jump in December.

Economists had been expecting sales to inch up by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.6 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Conditions for New York manufacturers have continued to improve in the month of February, according to a report released by the New York Federal Reserve on Monday, with the index of activity in the sector rising by much more than expected.

The Empire State headline general business conditions index rose twelve points to 18.7, its highest level in more than two years. Economists were looking for a more modest improvement to 7.5.

Partly reflecting a decrease in buyer traffic, the National Association of Home Builders released a report on Wednesday unexpectedly showing a continued decrease in U.S. homebuilder confidence in the month of February.

The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index dropped to 65 in February from 67 in January. The decrease surprised economists, who had expected the index to inch up to 68.

Business inventories in the U.S. increased in line with estimates in the month of December, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday. The Commerce Department said business inventories rose by 0.4 percent in December after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.8 percent in November.

Economists had expected inventories to rise by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.7 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

