European Markets Finished Mostly Higher In Lackluster Trade

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Tuesday's session with mixed results, but the majority finished the day in the green.



The markets fluctuated between small gains and losses over the course of the trading day, but did not stray too far from the unchanged line in either direction.

Investors were unimpressed with today's flash composite PMI figures from Markit, which showed that Eurozone business activity eased slightly in January. The lackluster opening of the U.S. markets did little to improve the mood among investors in the afternoon.

In a setback to the UK government's hopes to bypass the parliament and trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty to kick-start the process of exiting the European Union, the UK Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that lawmakers must have a say on the matter before formal talks can begin.

The UK Supreme Court dismissed the government's appeal by a majority of 8 to 3.

"The Supreme Court today rules that the government cannot trigger Article 50 without an act of parliament authorizing it to do so," Supreme Court President David Neuberger said.

The UKSC also ruled that the devolved legislatures of Scotland, Wales and the Northern Ireland do not have a veto on the UK's decision to exit the EU.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.22 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.26 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.01 percent.

The DAX of Germany climbed 0.43 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.18 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.01 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.21 percent.

In Frankfurt, SAP rose 0.70 percent after the business software provider posted 2016 results in line with analysts' expectations.

Daimler advanced 1.58 percent and BMW increased 1.31 percent.

In Paris, Peugeot climbed 3.70 percent and Renault added 0.06 percent.

In London, BT Group plunged 19.71 percent. The telecoms giant has cut its forecasts for this year and next after finding that "inappropriate" accounting malpractice in its Italian business is far worse than previously thought.

Low-cost airline easyJet tumbled 8.46 percent after saying it is still facing headwinds from the effects of weak sterling and fuel prices.

IG Group Holdings lost 2.28 percent. The online trading firm has warned of long-term uncertainty from a regulatory clampdown on spread betting after reporting a 7 percent rise in first-half pretax profit.

Mining stocks turned in a positive performance as a weakening of the U.S. dollar boosted precious metal prices. Anglo American jumped 7.48 percent and Antofagasta gained 8.14 percent. Fresnillo climbed 5.71 percent and Rio Tinto increased 4.78 percent. BHP Billiton also rose 2.81 percent.

Philips Electronics NV declined 1.81 percent in Amsterdam. While repeating its medium-term financial targets, the Dutch consumer electronics giant disclosed a conflict with U.S. authorities over its defibrillators business.

Bakery firm Aryzta sank 31.59 percent in Zurich after a profit warning.

Generali soared 8.77 percent in Milan, after the insurer bought voting rights worth 3 percent of lender Intesa Sanpaolo SpA's share capital to fend off a reported takeover. Generali's biggest shareholder and Intesa's domestic rival Mediobanca jumped 5.58 percent.

The euro area private sector continued to maintain a robust pace of expansion in January, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday. The composite output index fell slightly to 54.3 in January from 54.4 in December. Economists had expected the index to rise to 54.5.

Germany's private sector growth slowed to a 4-month low in January despite strong expansion in manufacturing, flash survey results from IHS Markit revealed Tuesday. The composite output index fell to 54.7 in January from 55.2 in December.

France's private sector expanded at the quickest pace in over five-and-a-half years in January, driven by robust growth in services activity, flash data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday. The composite output index climbed to a 67-month high of 53.8 in January from 53.1 in December.

The U.K. budget deficit narrowed at the end of the year, the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday. Public sector net borrowing, excluding public sector banks, decreased by GBP 0.4 billion from prior year to GBP 6.9 billion in December. The expected level of budget deficit was GBP 6.7 billion.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

