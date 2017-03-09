European Markets Finished Mostly Higher After ECB Holds Firm

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended Thursday's session with modest gains.



A number of the markets were under pressure in early trade, but staged a comeback following some comments from ECB President Mario Draghi and the positive open on Wall Street.

Mining stocks tumbled as the Chinese yuan hit its lowest level in two months against the dollar and data showed China's consumer inflation eased sharply in February. However, bank stocks climbed after Draghi suggested that deflationary pressures have been reduced.

The European Central Bank left interest rates and its quantitative easing programme unchanged despite some calls for tightening monetary policy.

The ECB's monthly bond-buying program will run until at least December, slowing to 60 billion euros ($63 billion) in April from the current 80 billion euros.

ECB President Mario Draghi defended the ECB's inaction on interest rates, citing weakness in core inflation.

Policymakers will continue to "look through changes" in headline inflation, as "underlying inflation pressures remain subdued," Draghi said at a press conference.

"A very substantial degree of monetary accommodation is still needed for underlying inflation pressures to build up and support headline inflation in the medium term. If the outlook becomes less favorable, or if financial conditions become inconsistent with further progress towards a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation, we stand ready to increase our asset purchase programme in terms of size and/or duration."

Draghi struck a cautiously optimistic tone in his broader assessment of the Eurozone economy, saying risks to the region's economic outlook are "less pronounced" but remain "tilted" to the downside.

"Sentiment indicators suggest eurozone recovery may be gaining momentum," Draghi said. "Our monetary policy has been successful."

The French economy is forecast to grow slightly more than previously projected in the first quarter, survey data from the Bank of France revealed Thursday. Gross domestic product is expected to climb 0.4 percent in the first quarter, which was revised up from 0.3 percent.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.13 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.60 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.15 percent.

The DAX of Germany climbed 0.09 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.42 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.27 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.15 percent.

In Frankfurt, Merck KgaA lost 2.72 percent after forecasting stagnant adjusted earnings for 2017.

In Paris, Carrefour tumbled 4.03 percent. The world's second-largest retailer posted a steeper-than-expected fall in 2016 profit, pressured by declining sales in Asia and France.

Media giant Lagardere soared 10.25 percent after its fiscal 2016 year profit jumped to 175 million euros from 74 million euros last year.

In London, Domino's Pizza Group plunged 13.20 percent after the pizza delivery firm announced it has struck a deal to buy Norwegian pizza operator Dolly Dimple's.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets sank 6.56 percent. The company reported profit before tax of 325 million pounds for the year ended 29 January 2017, compared to 217 million pounds, previous year.

Aviva jumped 6.46 percent. The insurer raised its dividend and said it is planning a capital return to shareholders this year.

Akzo Nobel soared 12.99 percent in Amsterdam after the paints and chemicals maker rejected a $22 billion offer from PPG Industries Inc.

The house price balance in the United Kingdom was unchanged in February, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said on Thursday with a score of +24. That was unchanged from the January reading following a downward revision from +25, and it beat forecasts for +23.

China's inflation eased more than expected on falling food prices in February, while producer price inflation accelerated at the fastest pace since 2008.

Inflation eased to 0.8 percent in February from a 32-month high of 2.5 percent in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday. Economists had forecast the rate to fall to 1.7 percent.

Another report from the statistical office showed that producer price inflation spiked to 7.8 percent, the fastest since 2008, from 6.9 percent in the previous month and exceeded the forecast for 7.7 percent.

With the closely watched monthly jobs report looming, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a rebound in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended March 4th.

The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 243,000, an increase of 20,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 223,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 235,000.

U.S. import and exports prices both rose by slightly more than anticipated in the month of February, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said imports prices edged up by 0.2 percent in February after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.6 percent in January.

Economists had expected import prices to inch up by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Additionally, the Labor Department said exports prices rose by 0.3 percent in February after edging up by an upwardly revised 0.2 percent in January. Export prices had been expected to rise by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.1 percent uptick that had been reported for the previous month.

