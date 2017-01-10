European Markets Finished Mixed While FTSE Hits Another New High

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The European markets endured a choppy trading session Tuesday and ended the day with mixed results.



The markets fluctuated between small gains and losses of the course of the trading session. Bank stocks were under pressure due to renewed concerns over the Italian banking system. Meanwhile, mining stocks surged due to rising copper prices.

A further drop in the British pound on talk of a 'hard Brexit' drove U.K. shares to another record high. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May remarked Monday that the UK cannot hold on to "bits of membership" after leaving the EU.

The German economy is likely to expand 1.5 percent in 2017, the BDI Federation of German Industries said Tuesday.

"In view of the global political uncertainty which poses a particular danger to our economy, future growth cannot be taken for granted," BDI President, Dieter Kempf, said in Berlin.

He said Germany will have to work harder to maintain its current level of prosperity.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.15 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.08 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.12 percent.

The DAX of Germany climbed 0.17 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.01 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.52 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.29 percent.

In Frankfurt, Lanxess declined 2.14 percent after UBS downgraded its rating on the stock to "Neutral" from "Buy."

Carbon products maker SGL Carbon dropped 1.70 percent after it agreed to sell its carbon fiber production site in Evanston.

In Paris, Total SA rose 0.30 percent while Tullow Oil fell 3.27 percent in London after they have entered into a package agreement under which Total will acquire an additional 21.57 percent interest from Tullow in the Uganda Lake Albert oil project.

L'Oréal slipped 0.18 percent after the cosmetics group announced a definitive agreement with Valeant to acquire the skincare brands CeraVe, AcneFree and Ambi for a cash purchase price of $1.3 billion.

In London, Wm Morrison Supermarkets climbed 3.62 percent after the supermarket operator raised its profit guidance after delivering its strongest festive performance in seven years.

Tesco jumped 6 percent and J Sainsbury advanced 1.57 percent.

Just Eat sank 6.86 percent after its online food orders slowed in the fourth quarter.

Mining stocks turned in a strong performance as copper prices increased. Anglo American surged 7.19 percent and Glencore gained 2.85 percent. Rio Tinto jumped 5.12 percent and BHP Billiton added 4.44 percent.

France's industrial production recovered at a faster than expected pace in November on higher petroleum and transport equipment output, figures from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.

Industrial production logged a monthly expansion of 2.2 percent, in contrast to October's 0.1 percent fall. Output grew the most since August, when output grew 2.6 percent. Economists had forecast a 0.6 percent rise for November.

Like-for-like sales in the United Kingdom were up 1.0 percent on year in December, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday. That was up from the 0.6 percent increase in November.

China's inflation slowed in December due to a high base in the previous year and slower food price growth, while factory gate inflation accelerated at the fastest pace in more than five years.

Inflation eased to 2.1 percent from 2.3 percent in November, the National Bureau of Statistics reported Tuesday. The annual rate was slower than the expected 2.2 percent.

Another report from the NBS showed that factory gate prices climbed 5.5 percent year-on-year in December, faster than the 3.3 percent increase seen in November and the expected rate of 4.6 percent.

Wholesale inventories in the U.S. increased by slightly more than anticipated in the month of November, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday. The report said wholesale inventories surged up by 1.0 percent in November after edging down by a revised 0.1 percent in October.

Economists had expected inventories to climb by 0.9 percent compared to the 0.4 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.

