European Markets Finished Mixed Ahead Of Fed Minutes

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Wednesday's session with mixed results.



The markets climbed to their highest level in 14-months in early trade. Solid German business sentiment data and a number of positive corporate earnings reports helped to fuel early gains.

However, the markets pared their early gains as the day progressed. Traders turned cautious ahead of the release of the minutes from the most recent policy meeting of the Federal Reserve. Investors are hoping the minutes will shed some light on the central bank's outlook for interest rates.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.02 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.00 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.29 percent.

The DAX of Germany climbed 0.26 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.15 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.38 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.22 percent.

In Frankfurt, ThyssenKrupp jumped 4.42 percent. The German industrial conglomerate announced that it has reached agreement with Ternium, a Latin American steel producer, on the sale of the CSA Siderúrgica do Atlântico in Brazil.

Utility RWE fell 0.59 percent despite cancelling its dividend for the second successive year.

Healthcare company Fresenius advanced 1.73 percent after it reported a 6 percent increase in fourth-quarter net income.

Bayer dropped 0.96 percent after its fourth-quarter net profit fell 26 percent from a year earlier.

In Paris, Airbus Group dropped 0.80 percent after reporting a 66 percent fall in full-year net profit, mainly because of a charge on its troubled A400M military aircraft program.

Accor lost 2.40 percent after the hotel group posted muted growth in revenue for 2016.

In London, Barratt Developments increased 0.49 percent. The homebuilder reported pretax profit of 321.0 million pounds for the half year ended 31 December 2016, up 8.8 percent from 295.0 million pounds in the same period last year.

Lloyds Banking Group climbed 4.39 percent after the lender posted its biggest annual profits in a decade.

Unilever jumped 5.70 percent after the company announced that it will conduct a comprehensive review of its operations in an effort to increase shareholder value. The news follows the announcement from U.S. Kraft Heinz over the weekend that it had withdrawn its offer to acquire the company.

Eurozone inflation accelerated as estimated in January, final figures from Eurostat showed Wednesday. Inflation rose to 1.8 percent in January from 1.1 percent in December. The annual rate came in line with the flash estimate released on January 31.

German business confidence unexpectedly improved in February on an upbeat assessment of the current economic situation and greater optimism for the future, adding to evidence that suggests growth is gaining momentum in the biggest euro area economy.

The business climate index rose to 111.0 in February from a revised 109.9 in January, the Munich-based Ifo Institute said Wednesday. Economists had expected the reading to fall to 109.6. In December, the index was at the same level, which was the highest since March 2014.

The UK economy expanded more than initially estimated in the fourth quarter, the second estimate from the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday. Gross domestic product advanced 0.7 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, slightly faster than the 0.6 percent growth estimated on January 26. In the third quarter, growth was 0.6 percent.

After reporting a drop in U.S. existing home sales in the previous month, the National Association of Realtors released a report on Wednesday showing that existing home sales rebounded by more than expected in the month of January.

NAR said existing home sales surged up by 3.3 percent to an annual rate of 5.69 million in January after falling by 1.6 percent to a revised 5.51 million in December. Economists had expected existing home sales to climb to an annual rate of 5.54 million from the 5.49 million originally reported for the previous month.

