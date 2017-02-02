European Markets Finished Mixed After BoE Left Rates Unchanged

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Thursday's session with mixed results.



The markets fluctuated between small gains and losses over the course of the session in directionless trade. Investors had their first opportunity to react to yesterday's announcement from the Federal Reserve. The Fed kept interest rates on hold, taking a wait-and-see approach as President Donald Trump and Congress negotiate on fiscal stimulus plans.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England kept its record low interest rate and monetary stimulus unchanged on "Super Thursday" amid raising growth projections as the economy entered the year on a strong footing, withstanding the risk stemming from 'Brexit' talks that is set to begin as soon as in March.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the BoE, governed by Mark Carney, unanimously decided to hold the key bank rate at 0.25 percent and the corporate bond purchase plan at up to GBP 10 billion.

All members voted to continue the GBP 435 billion asset purchase programme. The decision was in line with economists' expectations. The British government published a White Paper on "Brexit" on Thursday that set out the principles and strategies for exiting the European Union and to move forward afterwards.

The 77-page policy document was released for public as soon as the Brexit Secretary David Davis presented it in the House of Commons.

The paper set out the basis for the 12 priorities for the government for "Brexit" talks with the EU, which were set out by Prime Minister Theresa May in her Lancaster House speech in January.

On Wednesday, the House of Commons voted 498-114 to allow May to give notice of "Brexit" under the Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty. The government plans to trigger the formal exit process by the end of March.

May was forced to seek parliament approval after the UK Supreme Court on January 24 struck down the government's appeal to trigger Article 50 by serving a notice using its prerogative powers.

Formal talks between the UK and the EU must conclude in two years. Strong acceleration in euro area inflation recently is largely led by oil prices and hence, is transient that will prompt policymakers to look through the same as it has no impact for the outlook for price stability, the European Central Bank said in a report released Thursday.

"As expected, headline inflation has increased recently, largely owing to base effects in energy prices, but underlying inflation pressures remain subdued," the ECB said in its first economic bulletin for the year. The bank releases the report eight times a year, two weeks after each policy session.

"The Governing Council will continue to look through changes in HICP inflation if judged to be transient and to have no implication for the medium-term outlook for price stability," the bank said.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.24 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.16 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.56 percent.

The DAX of Germany dropped 0.27 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.01 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.47 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.63 percent.

In Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank tumbled 4.80 percent on posting a net loss of 1.89 billion euros for its fourth quarter on the back of litigation costs.

Automaker Daimler shed 2.81 percent after saying it expects profit to rise only "slightly" in 2017.

Deutsche Boerse surrendered 1.38 percent as German prosecutors opened a probe into share dealing by its group head Carsten Kengeter.

Infineon Technologies advanced 2.13 percent after the chipmaker reported a rise in first-quarter net income and affirmed its 2017 outlook.

Reinsurer Hannover Re rose 2.11 percent after raising its profit targets for the current fiscal year.

In Paris, Sanofi shares weakened by 1.06 percent despite the company announcing that it had received approval from the U.S. health regulator for a new over-the-counter allergy medicine called Xyzal Allergy 24HR.

In London, consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser Group jumped 4.08 percent. The company confirmed that it is talks to buy baby formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition for about $16.7 billion.

Drug-maker AstraZeneca rose 0.60 percent after providing a cautious guidance for 2017.

Vodafone decreased percent. Hit by intense competition from rivals in Britain and India, the mobile phone group said it would meet the "lower end" of its underlying earnings growth range of 3-6 percent in the full year.

Oil major Royal Dutch Shell climbed 0.10 percent even as its fourth-quarter earnings excluding exceptional items came in well below analysts' forecast.

Telecom company Telenor dropped 2.11 percent in Oslo after its fourth-quarter profit fell short of expectations, weighed down by impairment charges and sale of its stake in Russian telecom operator VimpelCom.

ING Group NV shares rose 0.93 percent in Amsterdam. The banking firm said its fourth-quarter underlying profit rose to 1.38 billion euros from 822 million euros last year.

Novo Nordisk shares sank 7.29 percent in Copenhagen after the pharmaceutical company lowered its 2017 operating profit and sales growth guidance in local currency terms.

Retailer Kesko plunged 5.60 percent in Helsinki after its fourth-quarter revenue fell short of expectations.

Eurozone producer price inflation surged in December at the fastest pace in nearly four years, driven by soaring energy costs, preliminary data from Eurostat showed Thursday.

Industrial producer prices on the domestic market climbed 1.6 percent year-on-year following 0.1 percent increase in November. Economists had forecast 1.2 percent rise. Prices increased for a second straight month.

UK construction sector growth slowed more-than-expected at the start of the year amid weaker expansion in business activity and orders, and strong input cost inflation, survey results from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply showed Thursday.

The Markit/CIPS purchasing managers' index for the construction sector rose to 52.2 from 54.2 in December. Economists had forecast a score of 53.8.

A day ahead of the closely watched monthly jobs report, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a bigger than expected drop in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended January 28th.

The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 246,000, a decrease of 14,000 from the previous week's revised level of 260,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 253,000 from the 259,000 originally reported for the previous week.

After reporting a sharp jump in U.S. labor productivity in the previous quarter, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a continued increase in productivity in the fourth quarter.

The report said productivity climbed by 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter after surging up by a revised 3.5 percent in the third quarter. Economists had expected productivity to increase by 1.0 percent.

The Labor Department also said unit labor costs surged up by 1.7 percent in the fourth quarter following a 0.2 percent uptick in the previous quarter. Costs had been expected to jump by 1.9 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

