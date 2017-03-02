European Markets Finished Little Changed After Yesterday's Rally

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets remained locked in a tight range throughout Thursday's session, following yesterday's strong rally.



The markets fluctuated between small gains and losses throughout the session and finished with mixed results.

Wednesday's rally was fueled by U.S. President Trump's recent speech before Congress and the prospects of a Fed rate increase at the central bank's March meeting. However, investors took a bit of a pause Thursday as they begin to question whether the recent surge in equities is sustainable.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.01 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone blue chip stocks decreased 0.16 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.07 percent.

The DAX of Germany dropped 0.06 percent, but the CAC 40 of France rose 0.06 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.01 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.31 percent.

In Frankfurt, Deutsche Telekom lost 1.18 percent as it posted lower profit for the full year 2016, impacted by one-time impairment loss.

In London, Outsourcing group Capita plunged 9.12 percent. The company announced the departure of chief executive Andy Parker after reporting a 19 percent fall in 2016 underlying pre-tax profit, reflecting the impact of non-underlying charges.

Travis Perkins sank 6.13 percent after the building materials supplier reported a 67 percent slump in pretax profit for 2016 because of restructuring costs.

Merlin Entertainments dropped 3.08 percent despite the leisure group reporting a rise in 2016 profits.

Melrose Industries soared 10.53 percent. The company more than tripled its full-year revenue and said it is in the process of looking for its next acquisition.

Military and civil systems provider Cobham gained 13.42 percent on saying it would raise 500 million pounds via a rights issue.

Workforce solutions provider Adecco Group tumbled 2.89 percent in Zurich, despite reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

LafargeHolcim advanced 1.90 percent. After posting strong fourth-quarter earnings and cash-flow growth, the cement giant said the positive trajectory of markets such as the US, Nigeria, India and key countries in Europe will drive growth in 2017 and beyond.

Roche soared 6.54 percent after a clinical trial showed that a combination of Herceptin, Perjeta and chemotherapy reduced the number of deaths in breast cancer patients.

Subsea 7 surged 5.49 percent in Oslo. The oil services firm announced a special divided after posting turnaround results for 2016.

Eurozone inflation increased at the fastest pace in more than four years in February, flash estimate from Eurostat showed Thursday. Inflation accelerated to 2 percent in February from 1.8 percent in January. A similar higher rate was last seen in January 2013. Prices were expected to rise 1.9 percent in February.

The euro area unemployment rate remained stable, as expected, in January at the lowest level since May 2009, Eurostat reported Thursday. The jobless rate held steady at a seasonally adjusted 9.6 percent in January but down from 10.4 percent in the prior year. The rate was the lowest registered since May 2009.

Eurozone producer price inflation accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in January to the highest level in nearly five years, data from Eurostat showed Thursday. Producer prices climbed 3.5 percent year-over-year in January, much faster than the 1.6 percent rise in November. Economists had expected a 3.2 percent gain for the month.

Germany's import price inflation rose to a near six-year high in January, data published by Destatis showed Thursday. Import prices advanced 6 percent year-on-year in January, faster than the 3.5 percent increase registered in December and the expected growth of 5.5 percent.

UK construction companies registered strong growth in February, survey data from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed Thursday. The construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose unexpectedly to 52.5 in February from 52.2 in January. The expected reading was 52.0.

Indicating continued strength in the job market, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing that first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell to their lowest level in over forty years in the week ended February 25th.

The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 223,000, a decrease of 19,000 from the previous week's revised level of 242,000. The decline in jobless claims came as a surprise to economists, who had expected claims to inch up to 245,000 from the 244,000 originally reported for the previous month.

