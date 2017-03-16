European Markets Finished Higher After Dutch Voters Reject Populism

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Thursday's session with modest gains.



After a positive start, the markets endured a choppy trading session, but remained firmly in the green. Traders were encouraged by the results of the Dutch elections, where voters rejected populism. The elections were seen as a litmus test ahead of the upcoming elections in France and Germany.

Investors also had their first opportunity to react to yesterday's rate hike by the Federal Reserve. The decision triggered a weakening of the U.S. dollar, which provided a boost to mining and energy stocks. Banks also gained ground on expectations that they will benefit from higher interest rates.

Policymakers of the Bank of England decided to maintain its record low interest rate, in a split vote, as one policymaker preferred a quarter point hike.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the BoE, governed by Mark Carney, on Thursday, voted 8-1 to hold the key bank rate at 0.25 percent. Kristin Forbes voted to lift the bank rate by 25 basis points.

The other eight members of the committee thought that the current stance of monetary policy remained appropriate to balance the demands of the Committee's remit.

The Swiss National Bank kept its expansionary monetary policy unchanged on Thursday, as widely expected.

The interest rate on sight deposits at the central bank was kept unchanged at -0.75 percent and the target range for the three-month Libor was retained between -1.25 percent and -0.25 percent, the bank said in a statement.

The SNB reiterated that the Swiss franc is 'still significantly overvalued' and vowed to remain active in the foreign exchange market as necessary, while taking the overall currency situation into consideration.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.63 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.90 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.60 percent.

The DAX of Germany climbed 0.61 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.56 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.64 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.25 percent.

In Frankfurt, HeidelbergCement fell 1.41 percent after reporting a 30 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit.

Lufthansa rose 5.45 percent despite the airline warning its profits would fall this year due to pressure on ticket revenues and rising fuel costs.

In Paris, Renault tumbled 3.35 percent after its entire senior management team is implicated in an investigation into emissions test cheating.

In London, Vedanta Resources jumped 8.33 percent on news that Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal will invest $2.44 billion in the mining firm.

Mining stocks turned in a solid performance as the U.S. dollar weakened following the Fed's decision to hike interest rates. Anglo American surged 8.62 percent and Glencore gained 5.01 percent. Randgold Resources increased 2.01 percent and Fresnillo rose 3.92 percent. Rio Tinto advanced 3.23 percent and BHP Billiton added 2.57 percent.

Retailer J Sainsbury dropped 1.22 percent after reporting a fall in supermarket sales in the first nine weeks of the year.

Insurer Generali Group climbed 2.60 percent in Milan after reporting a rise in its fiscal 2016 net profit.

Europe's car registrations grew for the fourth successive month in February, though at a slower rate than in the previous three months, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association reported Thursday. Total passenger car registrations rose 2.2 percent year-over-year in February, much slower than the 10.2 percent surge in January.

Eurozone inflation accelerated, as estimated, at the fastest pace in more than four years in February, final data from Eurostat showed Thursday. Headline inflation accelerated to 2 percent in February from 1.8 percent in January. The rate came in line with the flash estimate published on March 2. Inflation exceeded the central bank target.

First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits saw a modest decrease in the week ended March 11th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 241,000, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 243,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 240,000.

While the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing a rebound in new U.S. residential construction in the month of February, the report also showed a sharp pullback in building permits.

The report said housing starts jumped by 3.0 percent to an annual rate of 1.288 million in February after slumping by 1.9 percent to a revised 1.251 million in January. Economists had expected housing starts to climb to a rate of 1.260 million from the 1.246 million originally reported for the previous month.

Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity grew at a slower rate in the month of March, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia revealed in a report on Thursday. The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for general activity fell to 32.8 in March from 43.3 in February, although a positive reading still indicates growth. The index had been expected to drop to 30.0.

