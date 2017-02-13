European Markets Finished Firmly In Positive Territory

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended the first session of the new trading week solidly in the green, extending their recent winning streak to five sessions.





Investors appear relieved after U.S. President Trump appears to have softened his stance on Japan and China. Trump recently confirmed that he will maintain the "one China" policy. Trump's meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday also eased concerns over a possible trade war with Japan.

It was a light day for economic news in Europe and in the United States. However, investors were encouraged by some activity on the M&A front as German company Stada confirmed that it is involved in takeover talks.

Eurozone growth is set to slow less this year than expected earlier, as the economy has shown strong resilience to the negative shock from 'Brexit' last year, a report from the European Commission said Monday. However, the outlook faces a higher-than-usual degree of uncertainty as the U.K. formally triggers its exit from the European Union and the new US President Donald Trump tries to implement his protectionist plans.

Gross domestic product of the single currency region is expected to grow 1.6 percent this year after 1.7 percent growth in 2016, the executive arm of the EU said in its Winter 2017 Forecast. Growth for this year was earlier seen at 1.5 percent.

The euro area forecast for next year was raised to 1.8 percent from 1.7 percent. Growth is expected to remain driven by domestic demand. Investment growth is expected to continue subdued.

Growth forecasts were revised due to better-than-expected performance in the second half of 2016 and a robust start to 2017, the report said.

The growth projection for EU for this year was raised to 1.8 percent from 1.6 percent. The projection for next year was maintained at 1.8 percent.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.85 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 1.05 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.78 percent.

The DAX of Germany climbed 0.92 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 1.24 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.28 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.08 percent.

In Frankfurt, drug-maker Stada soared 12.71 percent after the generic drug maker confirmed that it had received two takeover offers, including that of private equity group Cinven Partners LLP.

Aurubis gained 4.43 percent after the copper producer backed its full-year outlook for significantly higher operating EBT after reporting a turnaround in the first quarter.

Volkswagen increased 2.12 percent and BMW added 2.07 percent. Daimler also finished higher by 1.37 percent.

In Paris, Ipsen rose 1.69 percent after the drug maker agreed to acquire five consumer healthcare products in certain European territories from Sanofi. Peugeot advanced 3.11 percent and Renault gained 4.40 percent.

In London, Royal Bank of Scotland Group rose 2.49 percent on reports that it is preparing to cut more than 1 billion pounds of annual operating costs by eliminating jobs and closing branches.

Mining stocks turned in a solid performance as copper prices climbed. Anglo American jumped 4.21 percent and Rio Tinto rose 3 percent. Glencore increased 2.56 percent and BHP Billiton added 0.73 percent.

Oil firm Lundin Petroleum gained 1.46 percent in Stockholm on news of its plans to spin off its assets outside of Norway, as well as for an oil and gas discovery.

Saab dropped 3.09 percent after its disappointing fourth quarter report.

Germany's wholesale prices increased the most in more than five years in January, figures from Destatis showed Monday. Wholesale prices advanced 4 percent year-on-year in January, faster than the 2.8 percent rise in December. This was the fastest growth since October 2011, when prices gained 4.1 percent.

