European Markets Fell Due To Weakness In Bank Stocks

The European markets ended the first trading session of the new week in negative territory.



The markets got off to a weak start Monday and remained locked in a narrow range for the bulk of the session. The weak opening on Wall Street added some further pressure in the afternoon.

The weak performance of the bank stocks weighed on the markets. Bank stocks tumbled on the news Deutsche Bank plans to raise capital through a share sale. Mining shares dropped with copper prices after China cut its GDP target to 6.5 percent in 2017, a 25-year low.

Investors are also looking ahead to several major upcoming events this week and next. The European Central Bank's policy meeting is scheduled for March 9, followed by the all-important U.S. jobs report due on Friday and the Fed's March 14-15 policy meeting.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.51 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.47 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.53 percent.

The DAX of Germany dropped 0.57 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.46 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.33 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.06 percent.

In Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank sank 7.89 percent after the bank unveiled plans to raise around 8 billion euros through a share sale, list its asset management business and overhaul its business structure.

Uniper climbed 3.37 percent as the conventional-energy firm unveiled plans to sell its 25 percent stake in the Yuzhno-Russkoye gas field in western Siberia to Austrian oil and gas company OMV AG for around 1.749 billion euros.

MorphoSys increased 4.29 percent. The biotechnology firm announced that its partner Roche plans to initiate a new pivotal phase 3 program for gantenerumab in patients with prodromal to mild Alzheimer's disease.

In Paris, Peugeot gained 2.73 percent after PSA Group, the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, agreed to buy General Motors Co.'s Opel unit in a transaction valued at 2.2 billion euros.

In London, asset management firm Standard Life soared 5.68 percent and Aberdeen rallied 4.16 percent after confirming that they are holding talks about a possible all-share merger.

Informa rose 0.37 percent. The publishing firm reported a rise in full-year underlying profit and said it expects to see further progress in 2017.

Low-cost airline easyJet advanced 0.63 percent after reporting an 8.2 percent increase in passenger traffic for February.

Eurozone investor confidence rose to the highest level in almost 10 years in March, survey data from Sentix showed Monday. The Sentix investor confidence rose more-than-expected to 20.7 in March from 17.4 in February. This was the highest since August 2007. The reading was forecast to rise to 18.5.

Germany's construction sector activity expanded strongly in February following a slowdown caused by very cold weather, survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday. The headline Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 54.1 in February from a five-month low of 52.0 in January.

Germany's wholesale trade turnover increased in the three months ended December, data from Destatis showed Monday. In real terms, turnover in wholesale trade rose 0.3 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter. In nominal terms, it was 1.3 percent higher than last year.

Greece's economy contracted more severely in the fourth quarter of 2016, than estimated earlier, latest data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Monday.

Gross domestic product declined a seasonally-and-calendar adjusted 1.2 percent from the previous three months, which was more-than-double the 0.4 percent fall estimated in the initial report on February 14.

The latest contraction was the sharpest since the third quarter of 2015, when the Greek economy shrank 1.7 percent.

New orders for U.S. manufactured goods increased in line with expectations in the month of January, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Monday. The Commerce Department said factory orders climbed by 1.2 percent in January after jumping by 1.3 percent in December. The increase in orders matched economist estimates.

