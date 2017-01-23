European Markets Dropped In Reaction To Trump Speech

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The European markets got off to a weak start Monday, as traders across the pond had their first opportunity to react to Donald Trump's inauguration speech.



Trump struck a protectionist tone in the speech. Trump has also signed an executive order to renegotiate NAFTA and is expected to sign an order indicating his intention to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The European markets pared their early losses in the morning, before settling into a sideways trend. However, the market slipped lower again in late trade, following the weak opening on Wall Street.

Bond purchases by the European Central Bank caused a 6.5 percent devaluation in the euro against the US dollar since 2014 till the end of last year, reports said Monday, citing a Bundesbank study. However, the impact of asset purchases was small, the study added.

The U.K. economy is set to undergo a fairly gradual dip and recover over the coming four years as the country is set to initiate steps to leave the EU this year.

According to the EY ITEM Club winter forecast, released Monday, the economy has to shift its reliance from consumer spending towards exports as households started to contain their expenditure due to rising inflation.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.47 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.80 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.70 percent.

The DAX of Germany dropped 0.73 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.60 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.66 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.56 percent.

In Frankfurt, hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum lost 0.57 percent after its supervisory board appointed Stephan Holzinger as chairman of the management board.

Commerzbank dropped 1.97 percent and Deutsche Bank surrendered 0.94 percent.

In Paris, Societe Generale weakened by 2.19 percent and BNP Paribas lost 1.47 percent. Credit Agricole also declined 2.70 percent.

In London, Royal Dutch Shell fell 1.46 percent after agreeing to sell its 50 percent stake in a petrochemical joint venture for $820 million.

Essentra sank 2.01 percent after the plastic components manufacturer issued a profit warning, saying it expects operating profit to be below its previous guidance.

Royal Bank of Scotland decreased 2.26 percent and Barclays lost 1.41 percent. HSBC also finished lower by 1.22 percent.

Generali jumped 4.45 percent in Milan after reports that Intesa Sanpaolo is interested in taking a stake in the company.

The euro area government debt declined in the third quarter, the European Central Bank said Monday. The government debt to GDP came in at 90.1 percent in the third quarter compared to 91.2 percent in the second quarter. In the same period last year, the government debt was 91.5 percent.

