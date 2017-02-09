European Markets Climbed As Focus Shifted To Earnings

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Thursday's session with modest gains.



The rebound in crude oil prices provided a bit of a boost to sentiment today, but the main focus among investors was on corporate earnings. Strong results from companies like ThyssenKrupp, Total and Societe Generale helped to drive the markets higher.

Defensive stocks were among the best performers Thursday, as global uncertainties persist. Traders continue to keep a close eye on news coming out of the White House as President Trump continues to implement his policies. Concerns over the upcoming European elections also continue to linger.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.82 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 1.23 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 1.08 percent.

The DAX of Germany climbed 0.86 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 1.25 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.57 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.70 percent.

In Frankfurt, Commerzbank fell 1.81 percent after its fourth-quarter net profit was hit by a sharp rise in provisions against bad loans on ship finance.

ThyssenKrupp tumbled 0.92 percent. The company swung to a net profit in the first quarter of its fiscal year 2017, but warned that it expects a recovery in its European steel business only later in the year.

Infineon Technologies lost 2.30 percent. The company and U.S. LED lighting maker Cree Inc. have announced that Cree's proposed $850 million sale of its Wolfspeed Power unit to the German chipmaker is unlikely to be approved by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

In Paris, Total SA rose 1.27 percent after the oil major swung to a net profit in the fourth quarter after cutting costs at all its units.

Societe Generale increased 2.29 percent, even as the lender reported a drop in fourth-quarter net profit due to the negative impact of higher taxes and the sale of its Croatian subsidiary.

Eutelsat surged 8.17 percent after the company unveiled plans to buy a Viasat satellite.

Advertising and communications company Publicis Groupe fell 1.49 percent on reporting a loss of 527 million euros for fiscal 2016.

In London, Aviva advanced 1.19 percent. The life and health insurer is selling its entire 50 percent holding in French life insurance joint venture Antarius to Sogecap, a unit of Societe Generale S.A. France, for about 425 million pounds or 500 million euros.

Tour operator Thomas Cook Group sank 7.71 percent after its first-quarter pretax loss widened due to higher costs.

Mining giant BHP Billiton lost 0.26 percent after its board approved expenditure of $2.2 billion for its share of the development of the Mad Dog Phase 2 project in the Gulf of Mexico.

Medical devices maker Smith & Nephew dropped 0.25 percent after reporting a 7 percent drop in full-year trading profit.

Germany's trade surplus reached a record high in 2016 as exports grew more than imports, weathering global uncertainties.

The trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 252.9 billion in 2016, the highest value ever recorded and clearly exceeded the previous peak of EUR 244.3 billion achieved in 2015, Destatis reported Thursday.

Exports expanded 1.2 percent and imports gained 0.6 percent in 2016.

First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly decreased in the week ended February 4th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 234,000, a decrease of 12,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 246,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge up to 250,000.

Partly reflecting a jump in petroleum inventories, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing a notable increase in U.S. wholesale inventories in the month of December. The Commerce Department said wholesale inventories climbed by 1.0 percent in December, matching the increase seen in November as well as economist estimates.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM