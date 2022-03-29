Erweiterte Funktionen


European Assets Trust - Well placed to deliver further capital growth




29.03.22 12:42
Edison Investment Research

European Assets Trust (EAT) aims to achieve long-term capital growth through a portfolio of 40–50 smaller European (ex UK) companies. EAT’s managers Sam Cosh and Lucy Morris consider that such companies are often under researched, which leads to exploitable market inefficiencies. They believe that their strategy of identifying undervalued sustainable growth is key to delivering long-term returns for investors. EAT performed well through 2021, although thus far 2022 has been a difficult time for investors in European smaller companies. EAT has a unique feature within the peer group in that it provides investors a high and regular distribution from a portfolio of high-quality growth assets.

