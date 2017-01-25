Europe's Commercial Vehicle Sales Rise Further: ACEA

Erweiterte Funktionen


25.01.17 12:54
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Europe's commercial vehicle demand increased for the second straight month in December, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association reported Wednesday.


Total new commercial vehicle registrations grew 10.4 percent annually to 211,941 units in December. However, it was slower than November's 13.2 percent surge.


At the end of the year, growth was sustained across all commercial vehicle segments.


Among major markets, Italy posted the strongest jump in sales by 97.0 percent, with registrations almost doubling as a result of government incentives for fleet renewal that were introduced in September


Spain, Germany and France also showed robust growth in December, while sales in the U.K. dropped by 9.7 percent.


New registrations of light commercial vehicles advanced 10.3 percent yearly and heavy truck registrations grew markedly by 16.1 percent in December.


In the whole year 2016, the European Union market logged consistent increase of 11.6 percent, reaching 2,324,371 million commercial vehicles registered. It was the fourth year of growth in a row.


