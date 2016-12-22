Erweiterte Funktionen



Europe's Commercial Vehicle Sales Rebound In November: ACEA




22.12.16 09:01
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Europe's commercial vehicle demand increased markedly in November after falling in the previous month, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association reported Thursday.


Commercial vehicle sales grew 13.2 percent annually to 203,799 units in November. This was followed by a 2.4 percent decline in October, ending a 21-month trend of consecutive rise.


In November, growth was sustained across all segments and all major markets.


Among major markets, the Italian market posted the highest surge in sales by 70.2 percent. Sales in both France and Spain grew by 15.0 percent and 14.2 percent, respectively. At the same time, sales in the UK and Germany reported moderate growth in November.


New registrations of light commercial vehicles advanced considerably by 13.5 percent yearly and heavy truck registrations by 12.1 percent in November.


During the first eleven months of the year, commercial auto sales climbed 11.7 percent, totaling more than 2.1 million vehicles.


