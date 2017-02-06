Europe Struggling With Produce Shortage

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Supermarkets in UK, including Tesco, Sainsbury's and Morrisons, are rationing the sales of iceberg lettuce and broccoli due to shortages caused by poor weather conditions in southern Europe.





Tesco has limited shoppers to three iceberg lettuces, as bad weather in Spain caused "availability issues". Morrisons has a limit of two icebergs to stop "bulk buying", and is limiting broccoli to three heads per visit.

A notice on an empty Tesco shelve read: "Due to continued weather problems in Spain there is a shortage of iceberg lettuce. To protect the availability to all our customers, we are limiting bulk purchases to three per person."

A severe cold winter combined with heavy rainfall and lack of light across Europe has led to poor growing condition for iceberg lettuce and broccoli, mostly in Italy and Spain-- the main exporters of the vegetables.

Murcia in Spain supplies around 80% of Europe's vegetables, but the city recorded the heaviest rainfall in 30 years.

Supermarkets now depend on produce imported from the US and Egypt, however, those vegetables are more expensive.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

