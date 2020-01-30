Erweiterte Funktionen
Europäisches Parlament wird auf 705 Sitze reduziert, EP stimmt für Brexit-Vertrag
30.01.20 09:34
Berlin (ots) - Das Europäische Parlament hat mit großer Mehrheit für den
Brexit-Vertrag gestimmt. Nach dem Ausscheiden des Vereinigten Königreichs aus
der EU reduziert sich die Zahl der Europaabgeordneten von 751 auf 705. Einige
Länder erhalten zusätzliche Mandate, die Zahl der deutschen MdEPs bleibt bei 96.
Die Neuverteilung der 73 Sitze des Vereinigten Königreichs wurde im Juni 2018
vom EP beschlossen: 27 dieser Sitze werden auf andere Staaten umverteilt, die
bisher unterrepräsentiert waren. 46 Sitze werden für den Fall zukünftiger
EU-Erweiterungen in Reserve gehalten.
Kein Mitgliedstaat wird dabei Sitze verlieren. Einige Staaten werden zwischen
einem und fünf Sitzen dazubekommen, um eine relative Unterrepräsentation
aufgrund demografischer Entwicklungen auszugleichen. Eine Übersicht:
- Dänemark: von 13 auf 14 = +1
- Estland: von 6 auf 7 = +1
- Irland: von 11 auf 13 = +2
- Spanien: von 54 auf 59 = +5
- Frankreich: von 74 auf 79 = +5
- Kroatien: von 11 auf 12 = +1
- Italien: von 73 auf 76 = +3
- Niederlande: von 26 auf 29 = +3
- Österreich: von 18 auf 19 = +1
- Polen: von 51 auf 52 = +1
- Rumänien: von 32 auf 33 = +1
- Slowakei: von 13 auf 14 = +1
- Finnland: von 13 auf 14 = +1
- Schweden: von 20 auf 21 = +1
Kein EU-Mitglied kann mehr als 96 Sitze haben und keines weniger als 6.
Deutschland, das derzeit schon 96 Sitze im EP hat, wird keinen weiteren Sitz
erhalten. Der Brexit verändert auch die Stärke der Fraktionen. Ein mögliche neue
Sitzverteilung finden Sie hier.
Das Parlament fordert die Mitgliedstaaten derzeit auf, die Namen der neuen
Abgeordneten mitzuteilen, deren Mandat am 1. Februar beginnt. Für diese
Mitteilung gibt es keine offizielle Deadline. Nach dem Brexit wird auch die
Größe des Umwelt- und des Industrieausschusses angepasst.
Weitere Informationen
Infografik: MdEPs pro Land http://ots.de/Leeh6l
Infografik: Sitzverteilung nach Fraktionen nach dem Brexit
Pressemitteilung: Neue Sitzverteilung im Parlament nach der Europawahl 2019
(13.06.2018) http://ots.de/flUMGZ
Hintergrund: Zusammensetzung des Europäischen Parlaments
"Wir sollten ehrgeizig sein" - Verhofstadt über die künftigen Beziehungen der EU
zum Vereinigten Königreich http://ots.de/mjinnX
Pressekontakt:
Armin WISDORFF
Pressereferent
(+32) 2 28 40924 (Brüssel)
(+32) 498 98 13 45
armin.wisdorff@europarl.europa.eu
presse-DE@europarl.europa.eu
Judit HERCEGFALVI
Pressereferentin | Verbindungsbüro des Europäischen Parlaments in
Deutschland
+ 49 (0)30 2280 1080
+ 49 (0)177 323 5202
judit.hercegfalvi@ep.europa.eu
presse-berlin@europarl.europa.eu
@EPinDeutschland
Philipp BAUER
Pressereferent | Verbindungsbüro des Europäischen Parlaments in
Deutschland
+ 49 (0)30 2280 1025
+ 49 (0)171 801 8603
philipp.bauer@ep.europa.eu
presse-berlin@europarl.europa.eu
@EPinDeutschland
Thilo KUNZEMANN
Pressereferent | Verbindungsbüro des Europäischen Parlaments in
Deutschland
+ 49 (0)30 2280 1030
+ 49 (0)171 388 47 75
thilo.kunzemann@ep.europa.eu
presse-berlin@europarl.europa.eu
@EPinDeutschland
Aktuell