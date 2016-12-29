Erweiterte Funktionen



Eurofins To Acquire Villapharma Research




29.12.16 15:02
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Eurofins Scientific announced an agreement to acquire Villapharma Research SL in Spain.

Villapharma provides organic synthesis and medicinal chemistry services to global pharmaceutical and biotech companies for the discovery and optimization of potential new drug candidates.


Eurofins Scientific said Villapharma's offering is complementary to the company's existing competencies as a provider of pharmaceutical discovery services, currently focused primarily on safety pharmacology, ADME and target pathways.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor!
466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,465 $ 9,43 $ 0,035 $ +0,37% 29.12./16:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA2927661025 A1H499 10,33 $ 1,84 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 9,465 $ +0,37%  16:08
Stuttgart 8,919 € -0,06%  16:06
Frankfurt 8,871 € -0,58%  08:01
Berlin 8,87 € -0,62%  08:02
Düsseldorf 8,874 € -0,93%  09:49
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor! 466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!

Monument Mining Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1 Enerplus Announces Cash Divid. 22.01.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...