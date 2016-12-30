Erweiterte Funktionen


Eurocoin Indicator Closes The Year At Highest Level Since 2011




30.12.16 11:27
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - A measure signaling macroeconomic trends in the euro area rose for a seventh consecutive month to end the year at its highest level since 2011, survey data from the Bank of Italy and the Centre for Economic Policy Research showed Friday.


The Bank of Italy/CEPR Eurocoin indicator rose to 0.59 from 0.45 in November, the highest level recorded since spring of 2011, the Bank of Italy said in a statement.


The indicator benefited from improvements in consumer and business confidence and from increased pipeline pressures on inflation, the bank added.


The Euro-coin indicator provides a summary index of the current economic situation in the euro area.


