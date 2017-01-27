Eurocoin Indicator Climbs For 8th Month

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - A measure signaling macroeconomic trends in the euro area rose for an eighth consecutive month in January, survey data from the Bank of Italy and the Centre for Economic Policy Research showed Friday.





The Bank of Italy/CEPR Eurocoin indicator rose to 0.68 from 0.59 in December, which was the highest level recorded since spring of 2011.

The indicator benefited by the increase in share prices and by firms', especially manufacturing firms, favorable judgments on their current business activity, as well as by the positive performance of industrial production, the bank added.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM