Euro Ticks Up After German Industrial Production




08.03.17 08:18
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of German industrial production for January at 2:00 am ET Wednesday, the euro inched up against its major rivals.


The euro was trading at 1.0569 against the greenback, 120.17 against the yen, 0.8559 against the pound and 1.0710 against the Swiss franc around 2:02 am ET.


