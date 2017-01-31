Euro Ticks Up After Eurozone GDP, Inflation Data

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of Eurozone gross domestic product for the fourth quarter and inflation for January at 5:00 am ET Tuesday, the euro inched up against its major rivals.





The euro was trading at 1.0709 against the greenback, 121.96 against the yen, 1.0659 against the Swiss franc and 0.8620 against the pound around 5:02 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

