Euro Ticks Down Vs Most Majors After German Inflation Data




30.01.17 14:19
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After the release of German flash inflation data for January at 8.00 am ET Monday, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals.

While the euro changed little against the franc, it ticked down against the rest of major counterparts.


The euro was trading at 1.0624 against the greenback, 121.73 against the yen, 1.0663 against the franc and 0.8492 against the pound around 8:02 am ET.


Aktuell
Aktuell
