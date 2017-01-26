Euro Ticks Down Following German GfK Consumer Confidence

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After the release of German GfK consumer confidence survey at 2.00 am ET Thursday, the euro inched down against its major rivals.





The euro was trading at 1.0737 against the greenback, 122.01 against the yen, 1.0740 against the Swiss franc and 0.8493 against the pound around 2:01 am ET.

