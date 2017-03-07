Erweiterte Funktionen
Euro Strengthens Against Most Majors
07.03.17 09:42
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro gained ground against most major rivals in the early European session on Tuesday.
The single currency climbed to 0.8673 against the pound, its highest since January 19.
The euro rose to 1.0719 versus the Swiss franc and 1.0602 versus the greenback , from its early low of 1.0703 and a 4-day low of 1.0573, respectively.
If the euro extends rise, it may find resistance around 1.075 against the greenback, 1.10 against the franc and 0.88 against the pound.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,05723
|1,05822
|-0,001
|-0,09%
|07.03./10:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|EU0009652759
|965275
|1,16
|1,03
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,05723
|-0,09%
|10:47
= Realtime
