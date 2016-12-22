Euro Strengthens Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen



22.12.16 08:50
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro drifted higher against the other major currencies in pre-European deals on Thursday.


The euro spiked up to 3-day highs of 1.0708 against the Swiss franc, 1.0456 against the greenback and 122.98 against the yen, from Wednesday's closing values of 1.0701, 1.0423 and 122.53,respectively.


The euro climbed to 2-week highs of 1.4031 against the loonie and 1.4441 versus the aussie, off its early lows of 1.3979 and 1.4386,respectively.


Reversing from an early low of 0.8433 against the pound, the euro rose to 0.8453.


If the euro extends rise, it may find resistance around 1.09 against the franc, 1.07 against the greenback, 124.00 against the yen, 0.86 against the pound, 1.43 against the loonie and 1.47 against the aussie.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


