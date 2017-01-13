Euro Steady Ahead Of German WPI

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale price figures for December are due in the pre-European session on Friday at 2:00 am ET.



Wholesale prices rose by 0.8 percent year-on-year in November.

Ahead of the data, the euro held steady against its major rivals.

As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8736 against the pound, 1.0722 against the Swiss franc, 1.0620 against the U.S. dollar and 122.00 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM