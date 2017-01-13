Erweiterte Funktionen
Euro Steady Ahead Of German WPI
13.01.17 08:11
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale price figures for December are due in the pre-European session on Friday at 2:00 am ET.
Wholesale prices rose by 0.8 percent year-on-year in November.
Ahead of the data, the euro held steady against its major rivals.
As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8736 against the pound, 1.0722 against the Swiss franc, 1.0620 against the U.S. dollar and 122.00 against the yen.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,06394
|1,06126
|0,0027
|+0,25%
|13.01./10:17
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|EU0009652759
|965275
|1,16
|1,03
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,06394
|+0,25%
|10:17
= Realtime
Aktuell
