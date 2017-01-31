Euro Steady Ahead Of German Retail Sales

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2:00 am ET Tuesday, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's retail sales data for December.



Sales are forecast to grow 0.6 percent on month in December, reversing a 1.7 percent fall in November.

Ahead of the data, the euro held steady against its major rivals.

The euro was worth 1.0697 against the greenback, 121.39 against the yen, 1.0645 against the Swiss franc and 0.8556 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM