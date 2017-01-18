Erweiterte Funktionen
Euro Steady Ahead Of German CPI Data
18.01.17 08:10
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German statistical office Destatis is scheduled to release its final consumer prices report for December in the pre-European session on Wednesday at 2:00 am ET.
Ahead of the data, the euro held steady against its major rivals.
As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8656 against the pound, 1.0729 against the Swiss franc, 1.0690 against the U.S. dollar and 121.04 against the yen.
