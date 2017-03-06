Euro Steady Ahead Of Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Monday, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence data for March is due.



The confidence index is forecast to rise to 18.5 in March from 17.4 in February.

Ahead of the data, the euro held steady against its major rivals.

As of 4:25 am ET, the euro was trading at 1.0625 against the pound, 1.0715 against the Swiss franc, 0.8661 against the U.S. dollar and 120.71 against the yen.

