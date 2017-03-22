Euro Slides Ahead Of Eurozone Current Account Data

Erweiterte Funktionen



22.03.17 10:11
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Wednesday, Eurozone current account data for January is due.

Ahead of the data, the euro dropped against its major rivals.


The euro was worth 1.0793 against the greenback, 120.11 against the yen, 0.8652 against the pound and 1.0713 against the franc as of 4:55 am ET.


