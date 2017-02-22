Euro Slides Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen



22.02.17 09:16
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against the other major currencies in the pre-European session on Wednesday.


The euro fell to a 2-month low of 0.8411 against the pound and a 2-1/2-month low of 119.12 against the yen, from early highs of 0.8449 and 119.87, respectively.


The euro dropped to 1.0634 against the Swiss franc, from an early high of 1.0642. This may be compared to an early 8-month low of 1.0625.


Against the U.S., the New Zealand, the Canadian and the Australian dollars, the euro slipped to nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 1.0505, a 6-day low of 1.4665, a 1-week low of 1.3811 and nearly a 4-year low of 1.3657 from early highs of 1.0556, 1.4735, 1.3863 and 1.3750, respectively.


If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.83 against the pound, 117.00 against the yen, 1.05 against the franc, 1.03 against the greenback, 1.45 against the kiwi, 1.36 against the loonie and 1.35 against the aussie.


