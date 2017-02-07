Erweiterte Funktionen



Euro Slides Against Majors




07.02.17 07:12
dpa-AFX


OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.


The euro fell to more than a 2-month low of 119.74 against the yen and a 4-day low of 0.8585 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 120.10 and 0.8618, respectively.


Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the euro dropped to 1-week lows of 1.0704 and 1.0645 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0749 and 1.0649, respectively.


The euro edged down to 1.4019 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.4060.


If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 118.00 against the yen, 0.84 against the pound, 1.05 against the greenback, 1.05 against the franc and 1.38 against the loonie.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 6,5% Kobalt!
Tesla in der Kobalt-Falle - Börsenstar startet Kobalt-Deal - 1.800% in 24 Monaten!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,06917 1,07485 -0,0057 -0,53% 07.02./08:48
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
EU0009652759 965275 1,16 1,03
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
FXCM 		1,06917 -0,53%  08:48
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 6,5% Kobalt! Tesla in der Kobalt-Falle - Börsenstar startet Kobalt-Deal - 1.800% in 24 Monaten!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
283361 QV ultimate (unlimited) 08:39
154 News, Fakten, Entwicklungen zu. 06.02.17
2393 SCHWER-Gewichte in SILBER 04.02.17
66287 Der EUR/USD 2,0 Thread 01.02.17
  Löschung 27.01.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...