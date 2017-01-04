Erweiterte Funktionen
Euro Rises Further After Eurozone PMI Data
04.01.17 10:20
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of Eurozone PMI data for December at 4:00 am ET Wednesday, the euro rose further against the other major counterparts.
The euro was trading at 1.0437 against the greenback, 122.89 against the yen, 0.8509 against the pound and 1.0703 against the Swiss franc around 4:03 am ET.
