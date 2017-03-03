Erweiterte Funktionen



Euro Rises Ahead Of German Retail Sales Data




03.03.17 08:10
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis is slated to issue Germany's retail sales data for January in the pre-European session on Friday at 2:00 am ET.

Sales are forecast to grow 0.3 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.9 percent drop in December.


Ahead of the data, the euro rose against its major rivals.


As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8582 against the pound, 1.0654 against the Swiss franc, 1.0525 against the U.S. dollar and 120.14 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,05164 1,05066 0,001 +0,09% 03.03./09:43
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
EU0009652759 965275 1,16 1,03
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
FXCM 		1,05164 +0,09%  09:43
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus - Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
283929 QV ultimate (unlimited) 09:36
326 News, Fakten, Entwicklungen zu. 02.03.17
2412 SCHWER-Gewichte in SILBER 02.03.17
39 Stirbt der Euro in Italien? 20.02.17
66298 Der EUR/USD 2,0 Thread 18.02.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...