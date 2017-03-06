Euro Rises Ahead Of German Construction PMI

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:30 am ET Monday, IHS Markit releases Germany's construction PMI data for February.



The PMI had fallen to 52 in January from 54.9 in December.

Ahead of the data, the euro rose against its major rivals.

As of 3:25 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8661 against the pound, 1.0710 against the Swiss franc, 1.0624 against the U.S. dollar and 120.68 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

