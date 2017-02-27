Euro Rises Ahead Of Eurozone Economic Sentiment Index

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Monday, the European Commission is set to release euro area economic sentiment survey results for February.



The economic confidence index is forecast to rise to 108.1 in February from 107.9 in January.

Ahead of the data, the euro rose against its major rivals.

As of 4:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8517 against the pound, 1.0058 against the Swiss franc, 1.0549 against the U.S. dollar and 118.85 against the yen.

