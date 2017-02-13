Euro Rises Against Most Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro advanced against most major counterparts in the early European session on Monday.





The euro rose to 1.0658 against the U.S. dollar and 1.0658 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 1.0612 and 1.0659, respectively

Against the yen, the euro edged up to 121.12, from an early low of 120.61.

If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.08 against the greenback, 1.075 against the franc and 123.00 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM