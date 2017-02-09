Euro Rises Against Most Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen



09.02.17 10:25
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against most majors in the early European session on Thursday.


The euro rose to a 2-day high of 120.21 against the yen, from an early low of 119.51.


Against the greenback and the Swiss franc, the euro edged up to 1.0707 and 1.0648 from early lows of 1.0670 and 1.0637, respectively.


If the euro continues its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 122.00 against the yen, 1.08 against the greenback and 1.07 against the franc.


