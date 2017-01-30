Erweiterte Funktionen



Euro Rises Against Most Majors




30.01.17 06:25
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.


The euro rose to a 4-day high of 1.0698 against the Swiss franc, from Friday's closing value of 1.0683.


Against the pound and the Australian dollar, the euro advanced to 0.8533 and 1.4216 from last week's closing quotes of 0.8519 and 1.4167, respectively.


The euro climbed to a 5-day high of 1.4099 against the Canadian dollar, from last week's closing value of 1.4062.


Against the U.S. and the New Zealand dollars, the euro advanced to 4-day highs of 1.0740 and 1.4778 from last week's closing quotes of 1.0690 and 1.4704, respectively.


If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.08 against the franc, 0.88 against the pound, 1.45 against the aussie, 1.44 against the loonie, 1.09 against the greenback and 1.49 against the kiwi.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,06408 1,06957 -0,0055 -0,51% 30.01./14:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
EU0009652759 965275 1,16 1,03
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
FXCM 		1,06408 -0,51%  14:54
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
283162 QV ultimate (unlimited) 14:21
33 News, Fakten, Entwicklungen zu. 11:05
  Löschung 27.01.17
66286 Der EUR/USD 2,0 Thread 27.01.17
2377 SCHWER-Gewichte in SILBER 24.01.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...