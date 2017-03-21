Euro Rises Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen



21.03.17 05:55
dpa-AFX


OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.


The euro rose to 121.33 against the yen, from an early near 2-week low of 120.66.


Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollar, the euro advanced to 1.0769 and 1.4366, from an early 5-day low of 1.0719 and a 4-day low of 1.4308, respectively.


Against the pound, the Swiss franc and the NZ dollar, the euro edged up to 0.8706, 1.0744 and 1.5277 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8690, 1.0725 and 1.5221, respectively.


If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 123.00 against the yen, 1.08 against the greenback, 1.44 against the loonie, 0.88 against the pound, 1.08 against the franc and 1.55 against the kiwi.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



