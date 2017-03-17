Euro Rises Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen



17.03.17 05:38
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.


The euro rose to nearly a 1-1/2-month high of 1.0774 against the U.S. dollar and a 3-day high of 122.25 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0764 and 121.96, respectively.


Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the euro advanced to 0.8726 and 1.0736 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8710 and 1.0726, respectively.


If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.08 against the greenback, 123.00 against the yen, 0.88 against the pound and 1.08 against the franc.


