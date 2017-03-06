Euro Rises Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen



06.03.17 10:33
CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against the other major currencies in the early European session on Monday.


The euro rose to a 1-1/2-month high of 0.8669 against the pound, more than a 2-week high of 1.0639 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 1-1/2-month high of 1.0721 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 0.8618, 1.0592 and 1.0692, respectively.


Against the yen, the euro edged up to 120.86 from an early low of 120.48.


Against the Australian and the Canadian dollars, the euro advanced to nearly a 4-week high of 1.4015 and nearly a 1-1/2-month high of 1.4239 from early lows of 1.3962 and 1.4182, respectively.


If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.88 against the pound, 1.08 against the greenback, 1.08 against the franc, 124.00 against the yen, 1.43 against the aussie and 1.45 against the loonie.


