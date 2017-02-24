Euro Rises Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen



24.02.17 08:38
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against the other major currencies in the pre-European session on Friday.


The euro rose to 1.0654 against the Swiss franc and 0.8435 against the pound, from an early 2-day lows of 1.0638 and 0.8422, respectively.


The euro edged up to 119.49 against the yen, from an early low of 119.08.


Against the U.S., the Australian and the Canadian dollars, the euro advanced to 1.0592, 1.3730 and 1.3875 from early lows of 1.0569, 1.3701 and 1.3851, respectively.


If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.07 against the franc, 0.86 against the pound, 121.00 against the yen, 1.07 against the greenback, 1.40 against the aussie and 1.40 against the loonie.


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,05993 1,05793 0,002 +0,19% 24.02./09:14
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
EU0009652759 965275 1,16 1,03
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
FXCM 		1,05993 +0,19%  09:14
  = Realtime
